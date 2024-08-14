Finance Minister went to the Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday night (Aug 14, 2024)

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadmet early in the evening of this Wednesday (14.Aug.2024) with the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). The meeting was held in the deputy’s office in the National Congress and was not on the agenda of any of the authorities at the beginning of the day. The commitment was only included on the official website of the e-Agendas platform from Haddad at 6pm.