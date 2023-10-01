admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/10/2023 – 20:18

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will participate this Monday afternoon, 2nd, in an extraordinary meeting of the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE), which will be held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Mines and Energy from 2pm to 5pm. Haddad, however, will only be present for the first two hours of the meeting, according to the agenda released by the minister’s office.

Afterwards, back at the Fazenda building, Haddad receives the Global President of Mapfre, Antonio Huerta, from 3:30 pm to 4 pm. Soon after, at 4:30 pm, he has a meeting with the director-president of the National Confederation of Policyholders (CNSEG), Dyogo Oliveira.

In the late afternoon, at 5:30 pm, Haddad receives the Minister of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture (MDA), Paulo Teixeira, to discuss “the withdrawal of Ceagesp from the PND (National Privatization Program); It unfolds in the field; BID for Productive Forests in the Amazon; healthy eating in NE”.