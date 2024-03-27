Minister avoided confirming new percentage, but sees the country evolving and believes in greater growth; current forecast is 2.2%

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstated this Tuesday (March 27, 2024) that the government should revise upwards the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth expectation for 2024. The statement was given in a radio interview Itatiaia. Haddad credited the improvement in economic indices and the increase in job creation for validating the ministry's expectations. For this year, the government forecasts GDP growth of 2.2%. The market has a more modest expectation, of 1.85%, according to the Central Bank's Focus Bulletin report, released on Tuesday (26 March).