SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday that the Brazilian economy will not be able to withstand having the highest interest rate in the world, and said that the Central Bank needs to “do its part”.

In an interview with the news portal Uol, Haddad repeated comments from the day before, that the government’s decision to increase the cost of gasoline and ethanol meets the conditions for the beginning of the reduction of the Selic rate, currently at 13.75% per year – the most high among major economies in nominal terms.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões and Luana Maria Benedito)