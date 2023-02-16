Minister of Finance says it is “illusory” to think that the proposal “will represent great gains in cutting expenses”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstated this Wednesday (15.Feb.2023) that it is “little illusory“ assume that administrative reform will bring about major expenditure cuts. The statement was made during a dinner with businessmen organized by the group Sphere Brazil in Lago Sul, a noble region of Brasilia.

“It is hardly illusory to imagine that the administrative reform will represent large gains in cutting expenses. It’s illusory. Anyone who knows the state knows“, he said.

Haddad is seeking support from businessmen to get the tax reform approved, which should be sent to Congress in the first half of 2023. The minister went to the dinner accompanied by the executive secretary of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo.

Before talking to the businessmen, Haddad he said that the current tax system is chaotic and harmful to the economy.

“many here [empresários] they are industrialists and they know that Brazil is de-industrializing because of a chaotic tax system, which creates a lot of legal uncertainty for them who pay and for us who receive”, he declared.

In the Chamber, the discussion on the tax reform began with the creation of a working group formed by 12 deputies and a deadline of up to 90 days for activities.

Congressmen must use as a basis for discussions the text that has already been debated in the House, the PEC 45 2019, authored by the president of the MDB, deputy Rossi Whale (SP).