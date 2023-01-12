The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, did not guarantee a further increase in the minimum wage to R$1,320. THE Power360 already provided this information. The new value was a promise made by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), during the transitional government.

On the afternoon of this Thursday (12.jan.2023), Haddad gave an interview to journalists to announce the government’s package of measures to balance the public accounts. The minister stated that the budget resource that would be allocated to the minimum wage was “consumed” by the increase in INSS (National Social Security Institute) beneficiaries.

The minister stated that the increase in the queue was responsible for consuming R$ 6.8 billion and that, therefore, he asked the Ministry of Social Security to redo the calculations so that the situation could be evaluated “properly”.

Haddad also said that the minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, and Lula will meet with leaders of union centrals to discuss the matter on Wednesday (18.jan). The finance minister will not participate in the meeting because he will be in Davos, Switzerland, where he will represent the government in the World Economic Forum.

According to Haddad, the president fulfilled his promise that there would be a real increase in the minimum wage. “The current minimum wage is 1.4% higher than the accumulated inflation since the last readjustment”he stated.

The minimum wage promised by the government, of R$ 1,320, should not be viable in January. The higher-than-expected cost of retirement and pensions –which are linked to the country’s wage floor– limits the readjustment. The trend is for the value to stay at R$ 1,302 until the end of the year.

The current value corresponds to a correction of 7.43%. The percentage is above the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) of last year, 5.93%. If it rose to R$ 1,320, the readjustment would be 8.9%.

Promises of readjustment above inflation began during the election campaign. In November 2022, the elected senator and now Minister of Social Development, Wellington Diassaid that the minimum wage would be R$1,320.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MEASURES

Minister Fernando Haddad released this Thursday actions to try to balance the public accounts. The estimated gap for 2023 is BRL 231.5 billion. A series of measures were announced to try to balance the public accounts. Haddad decided to keep the schedule even after the action of extremists in Brasilia on January 8th.

