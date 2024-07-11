Alongside Janja, the Finance Minister states that access to animal protein must be guaranteed to “all Brazilians”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Thursday (11.Jul.2024) that the inclusion of meat in the list of foods 100% exempt by the tax reform was a “victory” of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Although Haddad celebrated, the economic team was against the zero rate for protein because of the impact that the exception regime would have on the standard VAT (Value Added Tax) percentage. The Planalto, however, wanted it to be included in the list of tax exemptions, especially as an appeal to reduce the price of food for the poorest.

“Lula also had his victory yesterday. It was very important. President Lula had made a public statement that meat had to be in the basic food basket, because after all, access to animal protein has to be guaranteed for all Brazilians.”said the Finance Minister in a video published on social media together with the First Lady, Janja.

Watch (4min30s):

The inclusion of meat in the list of tax-exempt foods waslast minute during the vote on Wednesday (10.Jul) in the Chamber.

The deputies voted on a highlight of the opposition PL (Liberal Party), which determined the zero tax rate for food. Near the end of the session, the PT federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), rapporteur of the main complementary bill for regulation, expressed in a common gesture the government’s support for the cause.

The Ministry of Finance tried to block this decision, but was unsuccessful. Finance officials estimate that the total exemption would raise the standard tax rate from 26.5% to 27.1%. In the end, the opinion of congressmen linked to the Executive prevailed despite pressure from the opposition. The result was 477 votes in favor, 3 against and two abstentions.

From then on, a “war of narratives” was created. Opposition congressmen argue that the tax exemption was an achievement of the PL and that the government backed down when they saw that the highlight would pass easily, as made clear by the result of the vote.

Left-wing deputies and those linked to the government, however, sought to praise Lula. According to them, the zero tax rate for meat was an achievement of the PT member.

Haddad followed this narrative. “We managed to overcome the opposition and put meat in the basic food basket”he declared in the video alongside Janja.

At the end of the recording, the minister praised the approval of the PLP (complementary bill) 68 of 2024 in the Chamber of Deputies. The text goes to the Senate.

“It was spectacular. Brazil had a day of glory yesterday, a very important day for the economy. And not only for the economy from a development point of view, but from a tax justice point of view. Because the poor in Brazil are the ones who pay the most taxes in proportion to their income.”said Haddad.