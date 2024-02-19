Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 02/19/2024 – 20:53

The dismissal of special advisor José Francisco Manssur occurred for personal reasons and had nothing to do with pressure from Centrão, said Finance Minister Fernando Haddad on Monday night (19). Responsible for drafting the regulations for online betting, Manssur had completed the work, according to the minister.

“Manssur was here to format the project [de lei] and it was a process very well handled by him. He is a top quality professional. But anyway [a exoneração] It's on request. He will face other challenges. It has nothing to do with it [pressões do Centrão]”, said Haddad upon leaving the Ministry of Finance.

Sent to the National Congress at the end of July, the bill that regulates sports betting was dehydrated in Congress. The tax on gross gaming receipts fell from 18% to 12%; Income Tax on prizes fell from 30% to 15%; and the regulation of online casinos (not related to sports betting) was overturned in the Senate.

Manssur's replacement, Haddad said, will still be chosen by the Secretary of Economic Reforms for Finance, Marcos Pinto. The minister clarified that the Treasury and the Ministry of Sports will share powers to prevent the manipulation of betting results. The grants and taxes due will be administered by the Federal Revenue Service. The Ministry of Sports will verify the completeness of sports results.

Leaders meeting

Haddad also informed that this Tuesday (20) he will meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha; and with party leaders in Congress, to discuss alternatives to the provisional measure (MP) that aims to reinstate the payroll. The meeting will take place at Palácio do Planalto at 4pm.

“The Ministry of Finance never shied away from sitting at the table to consider with the leadership of the Senate and the Chamber to reach a common denominator. I think that today the environment is much more favorable for us to sit down and discuss this over the next month and perhaps even finalize the negotiations and conclude this process”, declared the minister.

At the beginning of the month, the government reached an agreement with the leaders of the allied base parties in the Senate to transfer to a bill the re-encumbrance of the payroll and the end of the lower Social Security rate for small municipalities. The other items of the provisional measure issued at the end of last year – limitation of tax compensations and end of the aid program for companies in the events sector – would be maintained in the MP.

This Monday, Haddad met with Government leaders in the Chamber, deputy José Guimarães; in the Senate, Randolfe Rodrigues; and in Congress, Jaques Wagner, to discuss the format of the reimbursement.

According to the minister, issues of merit were also discussed, so that the Executive and the Legislative can find a way to compensate for the tax waiver of R$ 16 billion (R$ 12 billion from the tax exemption and R$ 4 billion for small municipalities), if Congress decides to maintain tax benefits.

Priority projects

In addition to the solution to the MP's impasse regarding payroll tax reimbursement, the meeting will also discuss priority projects for the government in 2024.

“We will deal with all priorities, not just those of the Ministry of Finance. Minister Padilha made an inventory of the government's priority projects to submit to the President of the Republic.”

Haddad said that the priority projects for the economic team in 2024 are those that aim to improve the business environment and the capital and credit markets. “Everything will also be taken to the president because some of these laws were sent with a request for constitutional urgency.”