ABGF, which insures high value-added exports, has no contract with the government and sales are paralyzed

The Ministry of Finance, headed by Fernando Haddad (PT), has been without insurance for high value-added exports since the beginning of May 2023. The direct consequence is the interruption of new sales, which can cause a loss of at least BRL 1.5 billion in 2023. The calculations are made by people linked to the ministry based on the expectation of exports of these products in the year.

The attribution of insurance for exports belongs to ABGF (Brazilian Agency for Management of Guarantee Funds and Guarantees). But, on April 30, 2023, the agency’s contract with the federal government was terminated and new insurance was no longer taken out.

Without the guarantee, the risks increase exponentially and exporting companies do not send their products to other countries due to the risk of default.

Initially, there was a dispute between the ministries of Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Geraldo Alckmin (MDIC) about which folder the agency would have under its responsibility. Officially, ABGF belongs to the Ministry of Finance. but it’s the camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade), MDIC, who manages it.

The MDIC sought to bring the agency to the portfolio to speed up the processes. Haddad, on the other hand, wants to increase assignments. According to people close to Alckmin, he gave in to the dispute. ABGF will stay with the Farm.

LIMBO

ABGF was withdrawal by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) of the privatization plan prepared by Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on April 6.

While it was part of the plan, the agency carried out contract renewals every 3 months with the government. It couldn’t be bigger because it’s on the list of privatizations.

Upon leaving the list, this renewal has become obsolete. And a new 12-month contract began to be negotiated.

Halfway through, the clash between the ministries prevented the evolution of the new agreement. Now, with the dispute resolved, the expectation is for a quick renewal of the contract, under penalty of billionaire losses.

In technical notethe CNI (National Confederation of Industry) praised the agency’s withdrawal from the privatization plan.

“A liquidation entailed risks of interrupting country risk analyzes and operations, and loss of risk analysis expertise and trained personnel to carry out this type of work. The situation also created uncertainties about the partnerships already formalized to carry out co-guarantee operations with official foreign credit agencies.“, he said.