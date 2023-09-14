Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/09/2023 – 23:19

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said, this Wednesday (13), that Brazil, given its potential, has an obligation to grow more than the world average. Speaking to an audience of businesspeople, at an event in the capital of São Paulo, he also highlighted that the desires of Brazilian society are for this growth to be based on social justice and freedom.

“Society’s desires are for us to row in the same direction, towards sustainable progress, with social justice, with a lot of democracy, with a lot of freedom, freedom of expression, of entrepreneurship, because this country cannot grow less than the world average . We have no right to offer society anything less than that, with everything that fate has placed in our hands,” she said.

The financial market’s forecast for the growth of the Brazilian economy has increased week by week. For 2023, the projection rose from 2.56% to 2.64% in the last week. The estimate is in the Focus bulletin, released last Monday (11) by the Central Bank (BC).

For 2024, the expectation for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – the sum of goods and services produced in the country – is growth of 1.47%. For 2025, the financial market projects GDP expansion of 2%. According to the World Bank, global growth is expected to be 2.1% in 2023; 2.4% in 2024; and reach 3% in 2025.

“I’m very optimistic, I hope we have a long cycle [de crescimento], after ten years of great difficulty. I think that what we had to learn, we had to have learned in these ten years. Now it’s time to reap the fruits of this learning, understand ourselves for the good of our society and start thinking about a great nation again,” he stated.

Haddad highlighted that the approvals of the fiscal framework and tax reform – which is still being processed in Congress – contributed to the positive economic results obtained by the country in 2023. According to the minister, a link of trust was established between Parliament and the federal executive branch already during the government transition period, and which continues to bear fruit. According to him, the current economic results had the direct involvement of Congress.

“I think we knew how to lead, together with Parliament, this trust that was established in the transition and it was perpetuated. We had a first semester like nothing we’ve seen in a long time from the point of view of legislative productivity,” she said.