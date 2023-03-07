The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said this Monday, the 6th, that the jewels seized by the Federal Revenue that were a gift from the Saudi Arabian government to the then first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, should be incorporated into the assets of the Union.

As shown the Estadão/Broadcast (Grupo Estado’s real-time news system), the Jair Bolsonaro (PL) government tried to illegally bring a necklace, ring, watch and a pair of diamond earrings valued at €3 million, equivalent to R$16, to the country. 5 million. The jewels were a gift from the Saudi regime to the then president and first lady Michelle Bolsonaro and were seized at the Guarulhos airport. They were in the backpack of a military man, advisor to the then Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, who had traveled to the Middle East in October 2021.

“Any gift of this value necessarily has to be incorporated into public assets, and if an ordinary citizen receives a gift and wants to bring it to Brazil, he has to declare it”, said Haddad.

According to the minister, the tax auditors who seized the jewels acted correctly and did a good job.

“Obviously, everything contributes to the fact that, as determined by the Federal Court of Auditors, by the Public Ethics Commission of the Presidency of the Republic, nothing was observed in relation to the jewels that appear in this dossier estimated at more than R$ 16 million worth. It is something absolutely out of character, atypical. Nobody wins a gift of R$ 16 million”, said Haddad.

Haddad also criticized the fact that the Jair Bolsonaro government created attaché posts in embassies abroad for Revenue servants. The minister said that he asked President Lula to abolish these posts so that these employees could return to the country.