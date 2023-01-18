By Bernardo Caram

(Reuters) – An integration of Latin American countries “is imperative” for the continent’s development, in a process that should involve infrastructure connections and expansion of trade agreements, said on Wednesday the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, who also defended an incorporation of members to Mercosur.

“If we don’t think about forms of regional integration, I think we’re going to have a lot of difficulty taking off,” he said.

In a panel on leadership in Latin America at the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Haddad also mentioned the possibility of integration of financial markets in the region, which, according to him, lack competitiveness and access to credit.

“You see opportunities that will be better taken advantage of if there is infrastructure integration, energy integration, commercial integration and, who knows, more ambitiously, an integration of the region’s financial markets”, he said.

In the presentation, he stated that clean energy, unlike oil, has the limitation of not being easily transportable. This, in the minister’s evaluation, can be an advantage as it allows for greater interconnection of the Americas, at the same time that it attracts companies to the continent, which can enable a green and efficient reindustrialization.

The minister was not specific about what type of financial integration could occur on the continent and did not go into detail about which countries could be incorporated into Mercosur.

Mercosur has as effective member countries Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela, the latter of which has suspended participation. There are also among associated countries Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Bolivia and Suriname.

