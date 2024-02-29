According to the minister, billionaires pay a tax rate of up to 0.5% of their assets; “I don’t know how we allow the situation to continue,” he declared

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, defended a global statement on international tax cooperation “balanced” It is “ambitious” during a meeting with G20 Finance Ministers at Parque Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, this Thursday (29.Feb.2024).

“We will consult all members and work together to have a balanced but ambitious document that reflects our legitimate aspirations”, he declared. He announced that Brazil will try to draft a text by the next meeting, in July. Here's the complete of speech (PDF – 353 kB).

According to Haddad, billionaires pay a tax rate of up to 0.5% of their wealth, which he considered very low. “I do not know how [nós, ministros da Fazenda] we allow the situation to continue”he declared.

In his first speech at the G20 meeting, Haddad also spoke about the taxation of large fortunes. On the occasion, he defended the creation of global minimum taxation that would function as an important pillar for international tax cooperation and for the debate on the progressive taxation of large fortunes, an issue dear to Planalto.

Brazil will be the country responsible for hosting the debates around the G20 throughout 2024. The main agenda is scheduled for November 18th and 19th, with the summit of the heads of state of the member countries, in Rio de Janeiro. January.

The group, created in the 1990s, is responsible for bringing together the 20 largest economies in the world. The initiative comprises: South Africa, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, South Korea, the United States, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Russia, Turkey, the African Union and the European Union.

The executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Dario Durigan, declared in an interview on Wednesday (Feb 28) that there is still no proposal for an effective rate to present to the nations.

According to him, it is necessary to gain support for the idea and carry out further studies. He said that “the world will experience this need” financing and that coordination is needed. The secretary said that the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) touches on 2 pillars of global taxation:

companies of big techs;

other companies.

Number 2 of the Treasury declared that it is necessary to think about a 3rd pillar of income taxation, mainly inheritance. Regarding acceptance by G20 countries, Durigan stated that there may be “reaction”, but which countries supported Brazil in bilateral meetings.

“One of the mechanisms that arises from a consensus, which is that the world needs to finance itself in different ways, is this diagnosis. […] The proposal that we have been working on in Brazil, which is to end privileges and correct some distortions in legislation, we are taking to the global field”declared the secretary.

Durigan stated that the world is experiencing a tense geopolitical moment, but that inequality is a topic of consensus.

“The communiqué has been created in a simple and direct way with the countries and the minister formally presented the proposal at the meeting today”, he said. “The statement is progressing well and has its time. This international negotiation has several parts. What we are guaranteeing is: there is a consensus on economic issues. Let’s reflect on the statement”he completed.