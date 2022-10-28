The PT candidate for the government of São Paulo left the episode involving his opponent, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), as an “ace in his sleeve” for the last block of the debate promoted by TV Globo, whose campaign assistant asked a cameraman to erase images of the shooting in the Paraisópolis neighborhood that interrupted the ex-minister’s agenda in the region.

Haddad accused the former minister of not being transparent and said that the attitude generates “suspicion”. “You don’t destroy evidence, evidence, you trust the police authority”, said the PT, during a debate. He stated that the images could be useful for investigation, and that they should not be deleted.

In response, Tarcísio stated that he “regrets” that the opponent does “sensationalism with a serious thing”. “First thing: do you know where this request was made? It was done inside our office in Vila Mariana. And do you know why we were there with the cameraman? Because we didn’t let anyone get left behind”, said Tarcísio when defending himself on the subject.

According to the former minister, he was asked for the images to be erased because of concern for people.

This week, the Folha de S.Paulo published an audio showing that a member of Tarcísio’s campaign ordered a Jovem Pan cameraman to erase images of the Paraisópolis shooting on the 17th. In this article, Tarcísio’s team would have asked for the employee’s dismissal and that the broadcaster would have suggested that he record a video for the candidate.

In the justification, Tarcísio explained that the employee had the content deleted because of the “concern for the safety of the people” who were present at the incident.