Minister of Fazer commented on the case of the seized jewels and praised the work of the civil servants for “law enforcement”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, congratulated this Saturday (4.Mar.2023) the employees of the Federal Revenue Service in allusion to the National Day to Combat Contraband, celebrated on March 3. In your profile on twitterHaddad recognized the servers by “faithful application of the law in the fulfillment of the institutional mission”.

The publication takes place after the disclosure of the case of the jewels brought to Brazil by the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The pieces with diamonds, valued at BRL 16.5 million, were gifts from the government of Saudi Arabia to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

Here is Haddad’s post:

Revenue servers were responsible for seizing, at the Guarulhos airport (SP), the jewelry brought by the Bolsonaro government, in October 2021.

The former president denies the illegality of the pieces. According to Bolsonaro, the jewels would be sent to the collection of the Presidency of the Republic.

“I am being accused of a gift I neither asked for nor received. There is no illegality on my part. I never practiced illegally. See my personal corporate card. I have never withdrawn or paid a penny on that card.”declared Bolsonaro in an interview with the broadcaster CNN released this Saturday (4.mar.2023).

According to information published by the newspaper State of S. Paulothe pieces seized were in the backpack of an advisor to the then Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy), who was part of the federal government’s entourage in the Middle East.

In addition to Bolsonaro, the former head of the Special Secretariat for Social Communication Fabio Wajngarten used his Twitter profile to call the report “fantasy narrative of millions” what will be “unmasked”.

Wajngarten also published a copy of the message sent to Saudi Arabia in which Brazil thanks them for the gift and informs them that the pieces would be incorporated into Brazil’s official collection, in accordance with the legislation.

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro also criticized the report on the jewelry. In your profile On Instagram, Michelle shared an image in stories with the following message: “You mean, ‘I have all this’ and I didn’t know? My God! You’re going too far huh?! I’m laughing at the lack of fit of this print [sic] vexatious”.