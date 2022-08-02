





The candidate for the government of São Paulo Fernando Haddad (PT) confirmed this Tuesday, 2, that the former minister Marina Silva (Rede) will not be vice-president on his ticket. “Its place because of its commitment to the Amazon is Brasília”, he said, when explaining Marina’s justification.

The former minister has already announced her candidacy as a federal deputy in São Paulo and is seen by her legend as an important driver of votes. Although she has already confirmed that she will run for the Chamber, PT leaders insisted on Marina’s name to strengthen the ticket in São Paulo. Research has shown that her name added to the state race.

Haddad stated that he will wait until the deadline, on August 5, to confirm which name will be nominated for the post. Marianne Pinotti (PSB), former secretary for Persons with Disabilities at the city hall of São Paulo, was quoted for the vacancy. Former mayor of Campinas and former president of the National Front of Mayors (FNP) Jonas Donizette (PSB) was also mentioned, but campaign interlocutors say that the preference is for a woman.







