By Bernardo Caram

(Reuters) – Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on Monday that his executive secretary, Gabriel Galípolo, will be appointed to the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy board, noting that the government does not want to “form a bench” at the top autarchy, but seeks greater coordination and harmony between fiscal and monetary policies.

Haddad also stated that Ailton de Aquino Santos, a career civil servant at the BC, will be appointed to the body’s Inspection board. The names of the first two nominated by Lula still need to be approved by the Senate.

In an interview with journalists in São Paulo, the minister stated that he came from the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, the first suggestion that placed the name of Galípolo as an option to occupy a vacancy on the board of the autarchy.

Haddad stated that Galípolo has the trust and endorsement of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and sought to rule out interpretations that the nomination could have some partisan nature.

“He (Galípolo) is a person who was invited to participate in the government by me, it was no party nomination from anyone, it was a personal invitation from me and the President of the Republic. He is a person of absolute trust who has never been a partisan and is a well-known person in the market,” he said.

“Galípolo was president of a bank, he is known by economists, he is co-author of all the public policies that are being addressed to the National Congress”, he added.

Amidst repeated criticisms by Lula of the BC’s interest rate policy, the market closely follows the nominations to the autarchy’s boards to assess whether the new government’s names could represent some kind of rupture or opposition to Campos Neto’s views.

The start of work by Galípolo and Santos on the BC’s board, where they will vote on decisions on the basic interest rate by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom), will depend on the Senate’s procedure.

Therefore, it is not possible to say whether the two will already participate in the next collegiate meeting, on June 20 and 21, when market agents still expect the Selic rate to remain at 13.75% per year.

The nominees undergo a sabbatical at the Senate Economic Affairs Committee and, if approved, the names are still submitted to the plenary of the house.

AUTONOMOUS ACTION

The Selic rate has been maintained for six consecutive Copom meetings at the maximum level since the beginning of 2017, despite pressure from the government for the level to be reduced.

So far, the collegiate has unanimously decided basic interest rates, with the exception of last September’s meeting, in which the BC interrupted the interest rate hike cycle in a decision that had two divergent votes, in the sense of promoting an increase additional fee.

Haddad said that the nominees will act autonomously at the BC, but with the command that they seek integration and coordination between the actions of the government and the monetary authority with the objective of promoting growth with low inflation and social justice.

“We are looking for the fit. Everyone here is witness to the effort that is being made, on both sides, to allow for greater coordination of fiscal and monetary policies, in the sense of integrating more, of giving a uniform perspective to the country, a single direction”, he said.

Number two of Haddad in the Ministry of Finance, the former president of Banco Fator has the confidence of Lula and is a recurring presence in agendas with the president at the Planalto Palace. He also has frequent contact with Campos Neto.

Among the negotiations actively carried out by the secretary are the new legal framework for public-private partnerships, the fiscal framework and the measure to close the siege of Chinese e-commerce sites – the latter ended up discarded by the government after political pressure against it because it was a unpopular measure.

“I think that the coordination (of monetary and fiscal policies) will be favored by this indication”, said Haddad.

Ailton de Aquino Santos, in turn, is an employee of the Central Bank, acting as head of the department of Accounting, Budget and Financial Execution of the autarchy. He will be the only black person on the bank’s current board.

Entities representing BC servants had been pressuring the government to nominate a name for the Inspection area that would be part of the staff of the house. The argument was that appointing a private sector graduate could generate conflicts of interest since this board is responsible for overseeing financial institutions.

To occupy the executive secretary of the Ministry of Finance after Galípolo’s departure to BC, Haddad said he will nominate Dario Durigan, who heads WhatsApp’s public policy area. He has already served at the Attorney General’s Office, at the Civil House and at the City Hall of São Paulo.

The confirmation of the names for BC represents a change of position in the government. At the end of March, Lula even internally approved the nominations of Rodolfo Fróes for the position of Director of Monetary Policy and Rodrigo Monteiro for the Inspection area.

The suggestion of the name of Fróes, who worked at Banco Fator, is attributed to Galípolo. However, the name was put under review and lost strength after criticism from the market and PT members.

Lula will have two more vacancies this year to indicate to the BC. In December, the mandates of the directors of Relationship, Citizenship and Conduct Supervision, Maurício Moura, and of International Affairs and Corporate Risk Management, Fernanda Guardado, will end.

The forecast is that Lula will reach the majority of the nine members of the BC board appointed by his government only after December 2024, when another three terms will end, including that of Campos Neto.