05/04/2024 – 19:54

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stressed that Brazil maintains good relations with the United States and China, but considered that he sees Brazilian potential as underestimated by both countries.

“At no point in Lula’s conversation with Xi Jinping or Biden did it appear to be contempt for Brazil, but the underestimation of the potential for partnership seems notable,” said the minister, at an event hosted by the digital magazine Phenomenal World.

Germany, on the other hand, mentioned Haddad, currently looks at South America with a beneficial appetite for both sides. The country, he stated, sees Brazil as a supplier of clean energy, but also as a partner that can reindustrialize under sustainable premises.

Haddad considered that the Brazilian moment still inspires caution, but if everything goes well, the medium and long term promises to be good for the country. “Brazil is experiencing risks of short-term bumps, we still have an internal political environment that inspires a lot of caution” , said the minister, who argued that institutions need to be sharper. “We had a good 2023 from that point of view, I would like to arrive in 2024 with the same feeling.”

Still on the current global scenario, Haddad classified it as challenging and in a certain sense terrifying when highlighting the degree of novelty linked to the conflict between the United States and China.

“Russia could not face the United States from an economic point of view and Japan could not face the military. This is the exclusivity of the moment we are seeing”, analyzed the minister, who highlighted that both countries are important partners of Brazil.