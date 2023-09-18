Minister of Finance is in New York to accompany President Lula at the UN, in addition to meeting with businesspeople

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadsaid this Sunday (September 17, 2023) that the ecological transition is a “fixation” to attract investments to Brazil. In an interview with journalists, he stated that he was the “great opportunity” of Brazil towards reindustrialization.

Haddad is in New York (United States) for meetings with businesspeople and investors, in addition to accompanying the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at the UN (United Nations). The head of the Treasury must participate in the bilateral meeting between the Brazilian leader and the President of the United States, Joe Biden.

Haddad declared that the meeting between Lula and Biden “will play an important role” regarding Brazil’s objective of attracting resources. He also stated that the use of clean energy is the “great competitive advantage” of Brazil in comparison with other countries.

The Finance Minister said, however, that the Brazilian government does not have “conditions” to implement a large subsidy program for the green economy, unlike the USA.

“It’s another footprint, but we are able to take advantage of our advantages to offer business opportunities in Brazil”he added.

This Sunday (September 17), Haddad is expected to participate in a dinner with businesspeople in New York offered by Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo).