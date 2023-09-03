Minister says that registrations of social programs were “totally” disorganized and should be reexamined

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (EN), spoke in a “disorganization” of the national registers of large Brazilian social programs during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), more precisely in the year 2022. The speech took place at the 13th edition of the event “Expert XP 2023”. The minister stated that Bolsa Família registrations –called Auxílio Brasil by the previous management– and pensions were “totally” disorganized in the election year. At the time, Bolsonaro had reassessed and boosted social measures after the rise in fuel prices. Considered an effort by the former Chief Executive to improve performance among the poorest, the increase in the social action package was almost R$ 200 billion. According to Haddad, the data need to be reexamined to “see if they are legit or not”. He also stated that more than 1.5 million Bolsa Família registrations have already been cut and that this is a task to be resumed.