By Eduardo Simões

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Future Finance Minister Fernando Haddad will announce this Thursday that former director of Capital Markets at BNDES Marcos Barbosa Pinto will head a Reforms Secretariat at the portfolio as of January 1, he told the Reuters a source with knowledge of the choice.

Barbosa Pinto will be one of the four names of the ministry team that Haddad will announce this Thursday afternoon at the headquarters of the transition of government, the Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil, in Brasília.

The future secretary was pivotal in the resignation of Joaquim Levy from the presidency of the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) in 2019. Current president Jair Bolsonaro was irritated by the choice of Barbosa Pinto, because he had worked in PT governments, and stated that Levy had “a bounty on his head”, demanding that he fire the then assistant.

Barbosa Pinto delivered a letter of resignation to Levy, but shortly afterwards the president of the BNDES also resigned from his post.

At the time, Haddad made a publication on Twitter praising Barbosa Pinto and recalling that both worked together in PT administrations.

“Recognition: Marcos Barbosa Pinto, pivotal in Levy’s resignation from the BNDES, advised me on the formatting of 2 bills: Prouni and PPP. His technical contribution was invaluable to the success of these initiatives. Bozo couldn’t live with so much talent!”, Haddad wrote at the time.

The future Minister of Finance has already announced that former president of Banco Fator Gabriel Galipolo will be his executive secretary in the portfolio and that economist Bernard Appy will head a secretariat dedicated to tax reform. Haddad has already announced that Anelize Almeida will lead the Attorney General of the National Treasury under the future government.

In addition, last week, sources told Reuters that Unicamp economist Guilherme Mello would be, at the moment, the most quoted name to assume the Economic Policy Secretariat of the Ministry of Finance.