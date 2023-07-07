Estadão Contenti

07/06/2023 – 23:19

Shortly after the Chamber of Deputies approved the tax reform in the first round, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad took to social media to celebrate the result. “After decades, we approved a Tax Reform. Democratically. It seemed impossible. It was worth fighting!”, wrote the minister on Twitter.

In the posts dedicated to the commemoration, the Minister of Finance repeated that the proposal is not from the “government”, but a request from the country. Reinforcing the assessment given earlier, Haddad also said that it is necessary to “depolarize” and “de-partisanize” the discussion around the reform, classified as a “victory” for Brazil and the next generations.

"Tax Reform is not a government proposal; the country asks for it. It is a necessity for our economy, for our productivity to advance. This outdated way in which taxes are organized greatly hinders industry, commerce, services. We need to depolarize this discussion, de-partisanize it. It is a country project that will benefit everyone. A win for us and for generations to come," she wrote.
























