Copom’s decision to keep interest rates high irritated Lula, who again criticized the Central Bank

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, said on Monday (6.Feb.2023) that there needs to be harmony between the government’s fiscal policies and the BC’s (Central Bank’s) monetary policies. “It’s like an organism with 2 arms that have to work together towards the same goal.”, he stated.

Statement was given to journalists after further criticism by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to the BC’s monetary policy and the maintenance of the interest rate at 13.75%.

The autarchy decided to maintain the rate practiced since September 2022 at a meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) held on Wednesday (Feb. 1). read the full (86 KB).

In Lula’s assessment, “just look at the letter from the Copom for us to know that this increase in interest rates and the explanation they gave to Brazilian society is a shame”. The speech takes place on Monday (Feb 6), during the inauguration of Aloizio Mercadante as president of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

According to Haddad, the Central Bank’s alert refers to the legacy of the former president’s government Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“What the Central Bank said, I believe, makes more reference to the legacy of the previous government than the measures that are being taken by this government”, said the Minister of Finance. “There really is a fiscal situation that inspires care, but this is an inheritance that we have to manage”, he completed.

He also assessed that the grade “could be a little more generous” with the current government in view of the measures already adopted to balance the accounts.

Read other times in which Lula criticized the basic rate, the BC and the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto: