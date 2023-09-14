Finance projects growth of 2.5%, while IMF expects the global indicator to remain at 3%; minister says he is “optimistic”
The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstated this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) that the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) “cannot grow less than the world average”. According to the minister, the country does not have “the right to offer society less than growth above the national average”.
“It’s a lot to waste this moment. I’m optimistic. I hope we have a long cycle after 10 years of many difficulties. Many challenges, some artificially created, others external, that overwhelmed us”, he said. The statement was given during panel of the Best and Biggest award, from the magazine Exam.
On September 1, Haddad projected GDP growth of 3% in 2023. In July, the Ministry of Finance increased the projection for the growth of this year’s indicator from 1.9% to 2.5%. In the same month, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) raised the global economic growth forecast for 2023 to 3% in July.
RELATIONSHIP WITH CONGRESS
The Minister of Finance returned to praise the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the role of Congress in approving economic measures considered priorities for the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).
“We had a first semester that hadn’t been seen for a long time, from a legislative productivity point of view. Nobody bet that the tax reform would pass the Chamber in the first half of 2023, before the recess”, he said. For Haddad, “the government did its part”but Congress also “got involved in the matter”.
The Minister of Finance also stated that he spoke with the rapporteur of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), and with Pacheco, and said he believes that the schedule for voting on the text in the House until October will be met. The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, with a wide margin in the 2 rounds.
“When you are reasonable – based on international best practice, OECD principles [Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Econômico]– Congress has shown itself to be sensitive to these arguments. And then he will do the mediation. And it’s natural for this to happen.”said Haddad.
“What we cannot do is give up on our goals. If tomorrow, one measure, among the dozens that we sent, has a setback, we must immediately replace it with others. We have to get it right. Whatever needs to be done to tidy up the house. We have to do”he said.
Below are other statements from Haddad at the Exame event:
- Ecological Transition Plan: “We now want, starting from our trip to the United States next week, to announce the ecological transition plan, to attract investments based on our energy matrix, which is the cleanest in the world.”
- monetary policy x fiscal: “There is no monetary policy and fiscal policy. There is economic policy. There are 2 arms of the same organism, working towards the same purpose, the same objective. Things are harmonizing more in Brazil. It started tense at the beginning of the year. And it was natural for this to happen. Nothing serious happened. But the fact is that today we are trying to build and we are building a convergence, each arm of economic policy doing its part.”
- economic measures: “The message that was given at the beginning of the year was given in a timely manner. If we had taken too long, I think we would have missed the tram […] It was a compass of chronologically organized measures to generate in society the feeling that whoever is in charge of the economic area knew what the investor, foreign or national, worker, expected. I’m not saying that all risks are removed.”
- Congress’s role in the government transition: “O The transition process was carried out by the National Congress, it was not as we originally saw it: the government teams. No, what happened was that Congress assumed a government transition. And the transition was made in parliament […] Arthur Lira and Rodrigo Pacheco played a fundamental role in leading the party leaders and understanding that situation. There was a huge willingness to keep things from going wrong […] I think we knew how to lead together with parliament and this trust that was established in the transition was perpetuated.”
