Finance projects growth of 2.5%, while IMF expects the global indicator to remain at 3%; minister says he is “optimistic”

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadstated this Wednesday (September 13, 2023) that the Brazilian GDP (Gross Domestic Product) “cannot grow less than the world average”. According to the minister, the country does not have “the right to offer society less than growth above the national average”.

“It’s a lot to waste this moment. I’m optimistic. I hope we have a long cycle after 10 years of many difficulties. Many challenges, some artificially created, others external, that overwhelmed us”, he said. The statement was given during panel of the Best and Biggest award, from the magazine Exam.

On September 1, Haddad projected GDP growth of 3% in 2023. In July, the Ministry of Finance increased the projection for the growth of this year’s indicator from 1.9% to 2.5%. In the same month, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) raised the global economic growth forecast for 2023 to 3% in July.

RELATIONSHIP WITH CONGRESS

The Minister of Finance returned to praise the presidents of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the role of Congress in approving economic measures considered priorities for the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We had a first semester that hadn’t been seen for a long time, from a legislative productivity point of view. Nobody bet that the tax reform would pass the Chamber in the first half of 2023, before the recess”, he said. For Haddad, “the government did its part”but Congress also “got involved in the matter”.

The Minister of Finance also stated that he spoke with the rapporteur of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the tax reform in the Senate, Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), and with Pacheco, and said he believes that the schedule for voting on the text in the House until October will be met. The proposal was approved by the Chamber of Deputies in July, with a wide margin in the 2 rounds.

“When you are reasonable – based on international best practice, OECD principles [Organização para a Cooperação e Desenvolvimento Econômico]– Congress has shown itself to be sensitive to these arguments. And then he will do the mediation. And it’s natural for this to happen.”said Haddad.

“What we cannot do is give up on our goals. If tomorrow, one measure, among the dozens that we sent, has a setback, we must immediately replace it with others. We have to get it right. Whatever needs to be done to tidy up the house. We have to do”he said.

Below are other statements from Haddad at the Exame event: