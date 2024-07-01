Finance Minister said that economic results are positive and mentioned higher than expected revenue for June

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddeclared this Monday (1st July 2024) that the rise of the dollar against the real was “bigger” than that of neighboring countries in recent days. He attributed the increase to “lots of noise”.

“Although the devaluation occurred all over the world, in general, here it was greater than in our peers: Colombia, Chile, Mexico”he declared in an interview with journalists, at the Ministry of Finance.

On Monday (July 1st), the real continued to depreciate in relation to the currencies of countries considered developed. The dollar rose 1.15% to R$5.65 on this day, highest value since January 10, 2022when it was at R$5.67. The euro closed the day at R$6.07, up 1.43%. It was the highest value for the European currency since January 26, 2022 (R$ 6.12).

The devaluation of the real is boosted by the president’s statements Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). The PT member declared that the next president of BC (The Central Bank) will look at Brazil the way it is and not the way the financial market says.

Haddad also advocated better government communication to present the results to society. “We need to better communicate the economic results that the country is achieving. For example, today I received further confirmation about economic activity and revenue in June. Today, June ended and was above the forecast by the Federal Revenue Service.”he said.

The minister also said that the collection was placed at a level “quite challenging”.