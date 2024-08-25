Posts on social media associated the Finance Minister with the increase in taxation, with searches peaking in July

The wave of memes that associated Fernando Haddad an alleged tax increase came to the attention of the Finance Minister. He found out about the content during the peak flow of posts on social media, in July.

THE Poder360 found that the guidance in Ministry of Finance regarding the topic, it was to ignore the posts and not make any direct statement.

The goal is to try to convey a sense of seriousness on the part of the organization. The perception is that the wave of memes would pass and there was no reason to “pick a fight.”

The ministry’s internal wing agrees with the assessment that the publications were promoted by the government’s opposition wing. This is the same analysis as the Workers’ Party.

Haddad does not specifically refer to memes, but he has said a few times that his goal as head of the Treasury is not to increase tax collection.

“Another misinterpretation that has been made over the last few months: no one is increasing the tax burden. No tax was created, no tax rate was increased. What was done was to correct fiscal imbalances.”, declared the minister in June.

When talking to journalists at the Treasury entrance, Haddad often cites data from a report by the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors). The document says that the tax burden on Brazilians fell in 2023.

Haddad has already stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was “surprised” upon learning of the reduction in the tax burden.

“[Lula] He was even surprised by the news that Brazil’s tax burden fell last year, because […] Sometimes interest groups complain and do not see the overall picture, the evolution of the tax burden”, declared.

MEME PEAK: JUNE

Platform data Google Trends indicate that the peak of searches for memes associated with Minister Haddad occurred in July. The flow of searches increased considerably after the approval of tax reform in the Chamber of Deputies.

The pattern is similar in searches for the terms “taxxad”, “Haddad taxa”, “Haddad imposto” and “Haddad meme”.

Read below how searches for the terms behaved (to open in another tab, Click here):

The Special Secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appydisagrees with the perception that the change in the tax payment rule will increase the collection of taxes from payers. According to him, the reaction on the networks is “wrong”.

“Communication is a permanent challenge. We have to be working all the time to try to explain […] As Tax Reform has a very technical dimension, it is sometimes more difficult to understand its effects”Appy declared in an interview with Poder360 on August 1st.

Watch (1min12s):

HADDAD’S POPULARITY

A survey PowerData held from May 25 to 27 (before the meme wave) indicates that the positive perception of the work of the Finance Minister fell 6 percentage points in 1 year, among the 78% of voters who say they know him.

In June 2023, 34% said that Fernando Haddad had a good performance. “excellent” or “good”. In May 2024, it was 28%. The data is from research PowerData held from May 25 to 27, 2024.

The research was carried out by PowerDatagroup company Poder360 Journalismwith its own resources. Data were collected from May 25 to 27, 2024, through calls to cell phones and landlines. 2,500 interviews were conducted in 211 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%.