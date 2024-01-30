Minister mentions discharge of court orders; federal public debt broke a record and reached R$6.52 trillion in December

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadawarded this Tuesday (30.jan.2024) the growth in federal public debt high interest rates and the payment of court orders – Executive debts that cannot be appealed. According to the head of the economic team, “the combination” of the 2 factors “explains the evolution of Brazilian public debt”.

Haddad has called “default” the stock of court orders and attributes the amount to the government of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). In 2024, the government Lula (PT) paid off R$92.39 billion from the opening of an extraordinary credit (understand at the end of this report).

“A government that pays a default cannot be held responsible either for the default or for the increase in debt resulting from the payment of the default. So there is a misunderstanding about this that doesn’t interest Brazil, it doesn’t interest anyone”he declared.

In December 2023, the debt stock broke a record and reached R$6.52 trillion. The result represents an increase in 9.56% compared to December 2022, when it reached R$5.95 trillion.

Already the basic interest rate, Selic, ended 2023 at 11.75%. There was a reduction of 2 percentage points from August onwards. The Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the B.C. (Central Bank) is responsible for discussing the base interest.

Haddad also stated that the evolution of debt was due to “very high inflation in 2022, artificially depressed with the measures taken against state governments”in reference to the losses of States with the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) on fuels due to the Complementary Law 194 of 2022, which considered the product to be an essential good, which limited the rate to be charged. To compensate the States, the government instituted the Complementary Law 201 of 2023which established approximately R$27 billion to be transferred.

In 2022, Brazil's official inflation was 5.79%. The annual rate fell compared to 2021, when it was 10.06%, but was above the target for the 2nd consecutive year.

ABOUT PRECATORIES

In December, a decision by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) allowed the government Lula (PT) opened extraordinary credit to pay for the stock of court orders. Debt regularization will prevent a fiscal bomb of around R$200 billion from forming in 2027.

The government's move was made to not delay the payment of court orders until after this period. This would be because a ceiling came into force from constitutional amendment enacted in December 2021.

Measure opened space in the Budget for the then president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), expand spending on Auxílio Brasil in 2022.

In December, the Power360 prepared an infographic explaining the precatório impasse. Read below: