“Make an appeal to a senator you’re related to, tell him to put the partisan dispute aside today,” said the minister

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadasked investors to make a “appeal” to senators so that the Upper House approves the tax reform (PEC 45/2019) on consumption. The proposal report is being voted on this Tuesday (November 7, 2023) at the Senate’s CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee).

“If anyone knows a senator, don’t miss the opportunity to make a phone call. […] Make an appeal to a senator you know, tell him to put the partisan dispute aside today”he said.

The statement was made during a lecture at the 6th edition of BIF 2023 (Brazil Investment Forum), jointly promoted by ApexBrasil, for the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The event is held at Palácio Itamaraty, in Brasília (DF).

The minister stated that Brazil “longs” for a change in tax collection about 40 years ago. He also said that the tax system makes it difficult for sectors of the Brazilian economy to advance. “There is no point in wanting to support the industry with this tax system”he declared.

Haddad also said that it is the Legislative “who has the last word” on topics, such as the approval of a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution). This is the case with tax reform.

“You know that it is not the Executive who has the last word”he declared.