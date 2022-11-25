(Reuters) – Shortly after speaking at a Febraban event without touching on the issue of a new fiscal anchor for the country, former Minister of Education Fernando Haddad defended journalists that this discussion should be postponed after the transition, so that it can create a rule that is sustainable and credible.

“The ceiling (of expenses) broke 800 billion (of reais). So, there are many proposals and even the elected government itself is suggesting that this discussion be held next year, replacing one regime with another,” Haddad told journalists after the event, when asked about the ideal moment for this debate.

The most popular name to be the future Minister of Finance, Haddad represented the president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the end-of-year luncheon of the federation of the country’s banks.

He reminded journalists that there are several proposals today for a new fiscal anchor, such as those already presented by the National Treasury itself.

“The fiscal target was resounding, almost 800 billion reais. So, it is necessary to promote the transition for us to make this adjustment”, he said, believing that it would be more prudent to address this matter later.

For him, you need to be calm to make this transition. Referring to the PEC of Benefits, approved during the electoral campaign, Haddad said that the current government promoted “disorganization and lack of education on how to manage the public budget”.

For him, it is necessary to separate the immediate needs of the transition – and hence the negotiations around a Proposal for an Amendment to the Constitution that allows spending on Bolsa Família to remain outside the spending ceiling – from a more permanent fiscal rule.

“It’s one thing to recognize a budget dysfunction that was produced by the government itself… Another thing is a durable rule, which will last 10 years, 20 years, but which has some sustainability. She has to be believable. The worst thing is having a rule that is not credible, that people no longer trust.”

At the event, Haddad dodged direct questions about the possibility of assuming the Ministry of Finance and defended that Lula has time to name his ministerial cabinet.

“Look, you shouldn’t embarrass a president. We have to leave the president with the greatest possible freedom to compose his team and his lineup”, said Haddad when asked if he would accept an eventual invitation. “Let Lula climb his national team.”

Asked about his relationship with Pérsio Arida, a name that has been circulating as a quote for the Ministry of Planning, Haddad said that he is a friend of the economist and that they have known each other since he was a master’s student in Economics at USP.

Arida, who worked in Tucana’s economic management and is considered a seal of fiscal moderation by investors and fund managers in the financial market, is part of the government transition team.

Pressure for appointments to the cabinet of the future Lula government has grown at a time when the future government recognizes difficulties in negotiating the Transition PEC, which is expected to begin processing in Congress next week. This Thursday, the elected senator Jaques Wagner (BA), one of the PT negotiators, said that the appointment of a minister for the economy would facilitate negotiations.

(Reporting by André Romani.)