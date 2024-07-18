Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 18:45

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced that the government will make a R$15 billion budget cut in this year’s budget to comply with the fiscal framework this year. R$11.2 billion will be blocked due to the increase in mandatory expenses, and R$3.8 billion will be contingency (read more below) due to the revenue shortfall due to pending issues with the Supreme Federal Court (STF) and the Senate, since the decision on the compensation for the tax exemption has been postponed until September.

The value was above market expectations. The median of the estimates of 15 institutions consulted by Broadcast Projections predicted that the economic team would freeze R$12 billion. On the other hand, analysts estimate that, in order to meet the fiscal target in 2024, the containment should be R$26.4 billion – although there are divergences in the forecasts. The rest of the containment, however, could be done in September.

“We have made the decision to already incorporate a possible loss due to this postponement to contemplate the fiscal framework within the band foreseen in the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law). There are R$3.8 billion of contingency and R$11.2 billion of blockage, totaling R$15 billion,” said Haddad.

The minister said he decided to bring forward the announcement of the budget freeze, which was scheduled to take place on Monday, July 22, with the publication of the Bimonthly Revenue and Expenditure Assessment Report, to “avoid speculation.” On Thursday, the dollar closed up 1.90% on Thursday, July 18, amid uncertainties in the fiscal field.

Yesterday, President Lula stated that there is no obligation to meet targets if “there are more important things to do”.

The Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, pointed out that the contingency could be reviewed, which is standard practice in the evaluation of public accounts.

Haddad explained that the team took figures to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after a joint effort between the Federal Revenue Service and the Ministry of Planning, which analyzed public accounts over the last six months.

The minister also recalled that the primary target for this year has a tolerance margin of 0.25 percentage points and guaranteed that the result will remain within the band.

The announcement was made after a meeting of the ministers who make up the Budget Execution Board (JEO) – in addition to Haddad, the board includes the ministers of the Civil House, Rui Costa; of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet; and of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck – with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

What is the difference between blocking and contingency?

In contingency, the government freezes expenses when there is a revenue shortfall, in order to meet the fiscal target (balance between revenue and expenses, excluding interest on the debt). For this year and 2025, the goal is to eliminate the deficit in public accounts.

As the target has a band (tolerance interval) of 0.25 percentage points of GDP up and down, the government meets the target as long as it does not exceed the band floor – that is, a deficit of around R$28 billion.

The blocking is carried out to comply with the spending limit of the fiscal framework. Thus, when there is an increase in mandatory spending (such as pensions, for example), the government blocks non-mandatory expenses (such as operating expenses and investments) to compensate.