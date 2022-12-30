The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, announced this Friday morning (30) the names of the presidents of the Caixa Econômica Federal and Bank of Brazil.

As already announced by President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the presidency of the two banks during the new government will be occupied by women. Furthermore, the choices were technical rather than political indications.

The presidency of Caixa Econômica Federal will be occupied by Rita Serrano, an employee of the institution for 33 years, as highlighted by Haddad himself.

Already the command of Banco do Brasil will be with Tarciana Medeiros. With a 22-year career at BB, she will be the first woman to chair the bank.

Responding to journalists, Haddad also said that the announcement of the presidency of Petrobrás should still be made this Friday, by president-elect Lula.