The future Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad (PT), announced this Wednesday (28.Dec.2022) 2 more names to compose the economic team of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). Fernanda Santiago will be a special legal adviser and Tatiana Rosito will be Special Secretary for International Affairs.

The announcement was broadcast live on the Power360 on Youtube. The speech was made at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil) in Brasília. Watch:

Find out who are announced:

Fernanda Santiago : holds a degree in law from the Fluminense Federal University. She has specialization in public law at Universidade Candido Mendes and in State law at Escola Superior da Procuradoria do Estado de São Paulo. She studies human rights at USP (University of São Paulo). She worked at the PRF (Federal Highway Police) from 2003 to 2016. Then, from 2016 to date, she served as a prosecutor at the National Treasury;

: holds a degree in law from the Fluminense Federal University. She has specialization in public law at Universidade Candido Mendes and in State law at Escola Superior da Procuradoria do Estado de São Paulo. She studies human rights at USP (University of São Paulo). She worked at the PRF (Federal Highway Police) from 2003 to 2016. Then, from 2016 to date, she served as a prosecutor at the National Treasury; Tatiana Rosito: Studied at Insead (European Institute of Business Administration), in France. He also attended the Harvard Kennedy School, focusing on economics and international development. In the public sector, he served in the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Planning, Chief of Staff, Finance and Foreign Trade. He worked at the Brazilian Embassy in China for over 5 years. She was Petrobras’ chief representative in the Asian country from 2017 to 2019. She is currently a senior consultant at the NDB (New Development Bank).

ECONOMIC TEAM

So far, Haddad has made official the choice of 10 future ministry secretaries and advisors, in addition to the names that will head the PGFN (Attorney General of the National Treasury).

Read who Haddad’s nominees are so far:

Annelize Almeida, Attorney General of the National Treasury;

Attorney General of the National Treasury; Bernard Appy, special secretary for tax reform;

special secretary for tax reform; Fernanda Santiago special legal advisor;

special legal advisor; Gabriel Galípolo, executive Secretary;

executive Secretary; Guilherme Mello Secretary of Economic Policy;

Secretary of Economic Policy; Gustavo Caldas, deputy attorney general of the National Treasury;

deputy attorney general of the National Treasury; Marcos Barbosa Pinto Secretary of Economic Reforms;

Secretary of Economic Reforms; Robinson Barreirinhas Secretary of the Federal Revenue.

Secretary of the Federal Revenue. Rogerio Ceron Secretary of the National Treasury;

Secretary of the National Treasury; Tatiana RositoSecretary of International Affairs.

MINISTERS OF THE ELECTED GOVERNMENT

This week Lula continues the political talks to complete the choice of his ministers. Of the 37 folders that will make up the Esplanada, 21 have already had their holders made official by the PT.

Read the infographic with the possible ministers:

Here are the names released so far that will compose the 1st echelon of the new government:

2nd STAGE

Lula also defined names for the 2nd echelon of the government. confirmed the economist Aloizio Mercadante (PT) in the presidency of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development).

the senator Jean Paul Prates (PT-RN) must be confirmed in the command of the Petrobras when there is the conclusion of the announcement of ministers.