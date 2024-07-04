Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/07/2024 – 21:49

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced on Wednesday night (3), after meeting with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace, that the government is preparing a cut of R$25.9 billion in mandatory expenses that cover several ministries, for the 2025 budget bill, which will be presented to the National Congress in August. The cut may still be partially anticipated in contingencies and blockages in this year’s budget.

“We have already identified and the president has authorized us to move forward, [o valor de] R$25.9 billion in mandatory expenses, which will be cut after the affected ministries are notified of the limit that will be given for the preparation of the 2025 Budget. This was done with the teams of the ministries, this is not an arbitrary number. It is a number that was raised, line by line of the budget, of what is not in line with the social programs that were created, for next year”, said the minister in a statement to journalists after the meeting.

The survey of programs and benefits that will be cut has been carried out since March among teams from the ministries of the end area and the Planning and Finance departments. In addition, blockages and contingencies of the current budget will be announced later this month, “which will be sufficient to comply with the fiscal framework,” reinforced the minister.

This information will be detailed in the presentation of the next Revenue and Expenditure Report, on July 22. “This [bloqueio] It is defined, we will have the order of magnitude in the next few days, as soon as the Federal Revenue Service finishes its work”.

Haddad reinforced that the government is committed, “at all costs”, to complying with the limits of the law that created the fiscal framework.

“The first thing the president has determined is that the fiscal framework must be complied with. This supplementary law was approved last year, and it was the government’s initiative, with the participation of all ministers. Therefore, there is no debate about this. In fact, it is integrated into the Fiscal Responsibility Law. These are laws that regulate Brazil’s public finances and they will be complied with,” the Finance Minister highlighted.

Fernando Haddad’s statements come a day after the dollar soars against the realthe biggest rise in about a year and a half, in the context of rising interest rates in the United States and also the recent criticism by the Brazilian president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto. Throughout this Wednesday, with new demonstrations by Haddad It’s from President Lula himselfthere was a reduction in nervousness in the financial market and the dollar fell to R$5.56, reversing a price that had reached R$5.70 in the previous trading session.