The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, presented this Thursday (Dec 28, 2023) measures to increase revenue and offset expenses. Among the actions announced are:

reduction of the employer's quota on the payroll – the rate will be between 10% and 15% (currently 20%) on up to 1 minimum wage and will benefit companies that are part of one of the 42 economic activities covered in a provisional measure to be published;

(Emergency Events Sector Resumption Program); It is limitation of 30% per year of tax compensation for companies with credits above R$10 million.

“It’s a data management job [mineração de dados]”declared Haddad in an interview with journalists.

The minister stated that the measure related to Perse will contribute to replacing losses of R$6 billion with the extension of the payroll tax exemption for 17 sectors. The head of the Treasury said that the program had a greater impact on revenue than expected.

“The projection was R$4 billion per year. We are closing this year with more than R$16 billion in tax waivers. This is the part informed to the taxpayer”he declared in an interview with journalists.

Haddad also said that the tax waiver with Perse could reach up to R$100 billion in 5 years and called the program “jabuti”. He stated that the program should last 2 years.

It is expected that the measure created in 2021 to mitigate losses for companies in the events sector during the covid pandemic will remain in force until 2027.

The Finance Minister also spoke about the 30% ceiling for tax compensation for companies: “We are limiting what companies can offset from one year to the next”.

Fernando Haddad said that there is “multinationals that don’t pay” taxes, but did not mention them by name.

A provisional measure will validate the announced actions. The text is at the Civil House for publication, according to the special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Robinson Barreirinhas.

In an interview with journalists, he said that the estimated impact is around R$20 billion in flux in 2024.



Payroll exemption

Regarding the gradual repayment of the payroll, he stated that there will be an exemption range for up to 1 minimum wage and equated it to what happens with Income Tax, which exempts those who receive up to R$2,112 from taxation. The action could reduce the remuneration of even those who receive up to 10 minimum wages, according to Haddad.

The minister declared that it was “very little sought after by the 17 sectors” to discuss the exemption and said that the expected effects, such as the preservation of jobs, did not materialize.

“Employment in these 17 sectors fell. This measure was taken in 2011 to be temporary. […] Whenever you favor a sector that does not bring social benefit, you harm the entire society”he declared.

There is an estimate that the impact of extending the exemption will be at least R$18.4 billion in 2024.

The exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll. The measure covers sectors such as footwear, call centercivil construction, communications, clothing and clothing, among others.

On December 14, the National Congress overturned the president's veto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) payroll tax relief. With the measure, the benefit for 17 sectors of the economy, which would cease to be valid on December 31, was extended until 2027.