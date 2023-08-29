The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that the Brazilian government is going to finance, through exports, US$ 600 million for Argentina. The announcement was made this Monday (28), at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, after a meeting between Haddad and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) with the Minister of Economy of Argentina, Sérgio Massa, who is also candidate for president.

In practice, Brazilian exporters of food and auto parts will sell to Argentina, but will be paid by the Bank of Brazil and this, in turn, will be insured by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF).

The amount will be released through cooperation between the Export Financing Program (Proex), of Banco do Brasil, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean (CAF) . The details of these operations were not clarified.

“There is a possibility that we won’t even need to activate the Export Guarantee Fund. This is a new operation, but one that meets the interest of Brazil and Argentina because it restores the flow of bilateral trade,” said Haddad.

The agreement, which is still under negotiation between the two countries, should be closed by the next 14th. According to Haddad, Brazil and Argentina will submit the necessary documentation to CAF by the date above so that the financing is released in September.

Since the beginning of the year, both countries have been studying possibilities for Brazil to help its neighbor overcome the financial crisis. The financing, according to Massa and Haddad, will enable the country to continue exporting from Brazil without jeopardizing its reserves.

fear of default

Without wanting to lose market in Argentina, the Brazilian government sought alternatives to make national companies “safe” when exporting to the neighboring country. In this context, Haddad and Massa claim that they have found solutions so that transactions have better guarantees for Brazilian exporters.

At first, Haddad had suggested that negotiations be done in yuan – a proposal that still stands. A CAF counter-guarantee, however, offered Argentina a new possibility.

With the new guarantees offered by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, Argentina would not need to use its yuan reserves to export from Brazil. This possibility encourages the Argentine government, which fears compromising its reserves in yuan and uses the currency for negotiations with China, its main economic partner.

“The president of CAF confirmed his interest in making a counter-guarantee for Banco do Brasil with Proex. It would be an operation to reestablish with great propriety, when the country exports to Argentina, guaranteeing foreign currency”, said Haddad.

Presidential elections in Argentina

As found by People’s Gazette with members of the Brazilian government, President Lula has no interest in supporting an Argentine candidate for this year’s presidential election. The petista, however, has a political alignment with Sérgio Massa, who is running for president.

Massa is the candidate supported by the current Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, a friend of Lula. The scenario for the postulant, however, has not been the friendliest. In the country’s electoral primaries, which took place on August 14, the Peronist candidate came in second, with 21% of the votes. The most voted was the libertarian Javier Milei, who collected 30% of the votes.