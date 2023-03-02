Brazilian economy fell 0.2% in the period compared to the 3rd quarter; Farm does not expect recession in the 1st quarter

the ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Simone Tebet (Planning and Budgeting) charged the BC (Central Bank) for lower interest rates after the negative GDP (Gross Domestic Product) result in the 4th quarter.

The Brazilian economy fell 0.2% in the period compared to the 3rd quarter. It has been on a downward trend since the 1st quarter of 2022.

The basic interest rate, the Selic, is at 13.75% per year, a contractionary level. In other words, it puts pressure on an economic slowdown. The level is defined by the Central Bank, which is responsible for taking the IPCA (National Consumer Price Index) to the target. Inflation was above the permitted level for 2 years in a row.

Tebet said that the GDP result was positive for maintaining dialogue with the Central Bank. He declared that Brazil’s inflation is not due to demand. “We do not want any generosity, but a positive gesture in favor of Brazil at the next Copom meeting [Comitê de Política Monetária]”, he said.

Haddad attributes the weak performance in the 4th quarter to the BC’s high interest rates. According to him, the monetary authority raised the Selic rate in reaction to the government’s increased spending attitudes. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during the election period.

The Minister of Finance argued that this process of monetary tightening resulted in a slowdown in the economy. Haddad did not rule out the possibility of a technical recession – when there are 2 consecutive quarters of GDP decline.

“We are not working with a perspective of recession, but, evidently, the maintenance of rates [de juros] at this level leads to a slowdown of the economy”, he declared.

The minister also stated that the economic team is working to reverse the downward trend in economic activity. Haddad stated that the measures announced by the Ministry of Finance will “to meet” of the Central Bank’s desire to reduce interest rates and, consequently, ensure that economic activity does not suffer from the effects of monetary policy.