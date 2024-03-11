Ministers of Finance and Mines and Energy say that the president's statements are justified by his commitment to job creation

The ministers Fernando Haddad (Farm) and Alexandre Silveira (Minas e Energia) defended the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) this Monday (11.mar.2024) after he criticized the distribution of dividends by Petrobras.

According to both, Lula's speeches against the transfer to shareholders is due to an attempt to encourage the creation of jobs. They gave a joint statement to journalists.

Haddad avoided talking directly about the subject, but agreed with what Silveira said during his speeches to the press. “President Lula has never hidden the fact that it is extremely necessary for us to value jobs and income”Silveira spoke at the Ministry of Finance, in Brasília.

Lula harshly criticized the financial market this Monday. He said that Petrobras is not only important for shareholders, but also for Brazilians.

“What is not correct is that Petrobras, which had to distribute R$45 billion in dividends, wants to distribute R$80 billion. ER$40 billion more that could have been invested, doing more research, more ships, more probes”declared Lula in an interview with SBT.

Silveira and Haddad met at the end of the afternoon with the president, when excerpts of the interview were already on air. According to the ministers, the topic of the conversation was energy transition.

UNDERSTAND DIVIDENDS DISTRIBUTION

On Thursday (7th March), the Petrobras Board approved the proposal to forward to the AGO (Ordinary General Assembly), which will be held on April 25th, a distribution of dividends equivalent to R$ 14.2 billion, that is, the minimum provided for in your policy.

Another R$43 billion will be retained in a statutory reserve, a mechanism created in 2023 with the approval of a new statute of the state-owned company. The reserve, according to the current rule, separates resources for the payment of future dividends, and can also be used to buy back shares, absorb losses and incorporate into the share capital.

However, there is a fear in the market that the Lula government will introduce a new change to allow this reserve to be used to expand investments.

According to an investigation by the Power360, the board of the largest Brazilian company was divided regarding the distribution of extra profits to shareholders. Guided by Lula, government advisors defended the retention of extraordinary dividends, while minority shareholders voted in favor of the proceeds.

Prates said he tried to find a middle ground, dividing the R$43 billion half and half:

half would be used to pay extraordinary dividends;

half would go to the reserve.

However, government advisors, appointed by the Ministry of Mines Energy and the Civil House, were against it.