Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/10/2023 – 20:52

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, and the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, received awards this Friday (13) from Latin Finance magazine, a publication specialized in economics in Latin America and the Caribbean. The two were considered the best in their respective roles in the region.

The award was given in Marrakech, Morocco, where Haddad and Campos Neto are participating until this Saturday (14) in the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. The meeting brings together Finance Ministers and Central Bank Presidents from 189 countries and, as a highlight, reform in the financing of institutions multilateral relations and Brazil’s presidency of the G20, a group of the 20 largest economies on the planet.

Related news:

The Central Bank and Fernando Haddad posted photos of the award on their official social media profiles. “It’s great to see yet another international recognition of the work of the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank. Successful partnership for the benefit of Brazil. Congratulations, Minister Fernando Haddad”, says Campos in the post, with a photo of him holding the award alongside the Minister of Finance.

On his official profile, Haddad also thanked him for the recognition. “The award granted by LatinFinance reflects the joint and articulated effort for sustainable economic growth in Brazil. I thank the entire technical team at the Ministry of Finance, President Lula and all the actors who put aside our few differences and see our many agreements as a nation and as global actors”, wrote the minister.

Schedule

This Friday, Haddad had bilateral meetings with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Amina J. Mohammed; with the executive director of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Achim Steiner; and with the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga. Haddad also met with the finance ministers of Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Haddad and Campos Neto participated in the session of Finance Ministers and Presidents of G20 Central Banks. On Saturday (14), the two will conclude their commitments in Morocco at the plenary session of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, a consultative body of the IMF Board of Governors.