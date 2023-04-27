Minister Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations) also participates in the meeting that discusses the processing of the proposal

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddadand the Extraordinary Secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy, received on the night of this Wednesday (26.Apr.2023) the deputies Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), coordinator and rapporteur of the GT (working group) on the subject in the Chamber, respectively. O Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, also participated in the discussion on the processing of the proposal in Casa Baixa. Ribeiro said he will present the report on May 16.