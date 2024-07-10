Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 18:26

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Wednesday, the 10th, that the ministry has re-estimated the impact of the payroll tax relief and the social security benefit for municipalities on this year’s budget, to between R$17 billion and R$18 billion. The new number coincides with the senators’ calculations. According to Haddad, the new estimate was made based on the evolution of revenue in 2024.

“We had talked about R$22 billion, but then, with the increase in revenue this year, it was re-estimated and fell to between R$17 billion and R$18 billion. Based on this, we are making the re-projection. And as the tax increases, this amount will fall in the coming years, and this small step has to be offset by the other side of what will be voted on in Jaques Wagner’s report,” the minister told the press. In June, when it presented the PIS/Cofins provisional measure, the IRS estimated the cost of the tax relief in 2024 at R$26.3 billion.

Acknowledging that the situation is “delicate,” Haddad assessed that discussions for the bill that will provide for this compensation are moving forward. “I believe we are moving forward. The situation is delicate, but President Rodrigo Pacheco has been sensitive,” stated the minister, who said he would meet with the IRS to draft a “final item of negotiation” that was brought forward this afternoon, when he met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). According to Haddad, the effort is to send this text to Senator Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), the bill’s rapporteur, by tonight.

“There is a decision by the Supreme Court that we need to comply with, in line with what the economic team thinks about balancing the public accounts. It will be extremely important to close the budget in 2025 (…) I was supposed to draft a final item of negotiation that was just made with the president. I will sit down with the IRS to draft what was presented to the president, and send it to Jaques by tonight if everything goes well,” explained the minister.

Haddad said that the compensation needs to be approved before the 2025 budget is sent to Congress, since the issue needs to be considered when drafting the bill. In addition, there is a deadline set by the Supreme Federal Court (STF), which ends on the 19th. “It has to be voted on before the recess. We have to vote. I need this to finalize next year’s budget. Whether it’s this week or next week is not up to me. I will do my best to vote… I have to vote before the budget is sent to Congress,” he said.