According to the Minister of Finance, the intention is to change the period for calculating State revenue, which was from 2024 to 2028

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, has already agreed with the tax reform rapporteur in the Chamber, deputy Aguinaldo Ribeiro (PP-PB), a change in the period to be considered to calculate the division of IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) to the States. To the Power360Haddad said the idea is to move the period – from 2024 to 2028 – forward.

The way it left the Senate, the PEC 45 of 2019 establishes that the collection of States during this period will be considered when dividing the collection of the new tax. In this way, those who collect more from 2024 to 2028 will have proportionally more resources when the IBS comes into effect.

Therefore, at least 21 States and the Federal District have already raised or announced their intention to raise their ICMS rates. The idea of ​​the Ministry of Finance is, therefore, to remove from the States the argument that the tax reform encourages the federation units to seek greater revenue now.

Some states, such as Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul and São Paulo, said they will increase the ICMS modal rate to 19.5% from 2024.

The fight between governors over revenue via ICMS is not new. Since 2022, when Congress approved the ICMS ceiling for essential goods and services (fuel, electricity, transport and telecommunications), States increased tax rates to avoid losing revenue.