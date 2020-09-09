Along with the common people, all the Sylabs are also expressing their views on the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Many people have now come in support of the main accused Riya Chakraborty. He says that the way Riya is being treated is wrong and that actress Taapsee Pannu has also been included. Actually, NCB arrested Riya on Tuesday. He was then produced in court from where he was remanded in 14 days judicial custody. During interrogation, Riya confessed that she used to provide drugs to Sushant but did not take drugs himself.

What did Taapsee say?

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu’s latest comment is something that can hurt Sushant’s family members and fans. Taapsee tweeted in a tone filled tone, ‘Connection. She did not consume. Financing for Sushant. If Sushant were alive in this situation, would he be behind bars? Oh no He must have force for drugs. Sushant must have been forcefully given marijuana. Yes, that is the reality. We did it.’

NCB tells Riya an active member of drug syndicateLet me tell you, in the remand copy, Riya has described Riya as an active member of the drug syndicate. Accordingly, Riya has not confessed to taking drugs. She was providing drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput and was in contact with peddlers. At the instance of Sushant, Riya gave the peddlers money.