Question: I recently had sex with my girlfriend and it was my first time. I did not want to have sex but it happened. I don’t know if she has any experience of sex. Do I have HIV?

answer: These are questions that should come to your mind before having sex. The likelihood of HIV infection will depend on whether you were in contact with an HIV-infected partner. If you are in doubt, get checked. Hopefully you will have used condom during sex, otherwise you will also have to worry about girlfriend’s pregnancy.

