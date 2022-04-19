Anyone experiencing parking nuisance or involved in a minor collision no longer needs to count on help from the police. The four major police unions are calling on officers to stop responding to these types of reports from tomorrow.

Safe Traffic Netherlands (VVN) fears that notorious traffic offenders will see the police strike as ‘motivation to display wrong traffic behaviour’. “In that sense, the police must always be vigilant and comply with government duties,” said spokesman Rob Stomphorst. For the time being, however, VVN does not foresee any major problems. “Fortunately, most road users take responsibility by always doing the right thing.”

For the Dutch Association of Municipalities (VNG), the umpteenth protest action by the police is the signal that the ministry and the unions ‘must come together quickly’. “Of course we see how hard the police are working,” said spokesman Angela de Jong. “Wednesday, the work will partly end up with our boas.” Richard Gerrits of the BOA ACP union says he is absolutely not happy with this. “This is a very undesirable situation and we hope that politicians will also realize that the police also deserve a good collective labor agreement, as has happened in the healthcare sector, for example.”

Little impression on cabinet

In The Hague, the protesting officers seem to make little impression for the time being. There is no concrete proposal on the table yet and from the corner of Justice Minister Yesilgöz it has been quiet for months. “The new government team refuses to take its responsibility on that point and to cooperate quickly on a new collective labor agreement that can alleviate the current situation,” the unions say. ‘The police unions will respond to this neglect of the interests of the police officers with actions that affect the authorities in The Hague in their financial and political interests.’

According to the unions, this is done in a public-friendly manner as much as possible, but given ‘the nature of the police work, this cannot be sustained for long’. “Police officers are asking citizens to understand this dilemma and to support their actions. It is the government’s turn and will have to show that it wants to conclude a decent collective labor agreement for the police.’

Incidentally, the unions emphasize that reports of parking nuisance or collisions that cause serious safety risks will be addressed. “After all, providing emergency aid in all circumstances is a professional and moral obligation for police officers,” the unions wrote in a joint statement.

Dilan Yesilgoz

In principle, the Ministry of Security and Justice never responds to a specific collective labor agreement. Minister Dilan Yesilgoz previously stated that agents ‘deserve a good collective labor agreement’. ,,It is the right of the unions to organize actions. At the same time, I am pleased that we are continuing to talk to each other about good working conditions for police officers.”



