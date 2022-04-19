Anyone experiencing parking nuisance or involved in a minor collision no longer needs to count on help from the police. The four major police unions are calling on officers to stop responding to these types of reports from tomorrow.

The boas speak of a ‘very undesirable situation’ and Veilig Verkeer Nederland (VVN) fears that notorious traffic offenders see the police strike as ‘motivation to display wrong traffic behaviour’. “In that sense, the police must always be vigilant and comply with government duties,” said spokesman Rob Stomphorst. For the time being, VVN does not foresee any major road safety problems. “Fortunately, most road users take responsibility by always doing the right thing.”

For the Dutch Association of Municipalities, the police strike is a signal that the ministry and the police must quickly find a solution. “Of course we see how hard the police are working,” said spokesman Angela de Jong. “Wednesday, the work will partly end up with our boas.” Richard Gerrits of the BOA ACP union says he is absolutely not happy with this. “This is a very undesirable situation and we hope that politicians will also realize that the police also deserve a good collective labor agreement, as has happened in the healthcare sector, for example.”

In The Hague, the protesting officers seem to make little impression for the time being. There is no concrete proposal on the table yet and from the corner of Justice Minister Yesilgöz it has been quiet for months. “The new government team refuses to recognize its responsibility in that regard and to cooperate quickly on a new collective labor agreement that can alleviate the current situation,” the unions say. ‘The police unions will respond to this neglect of the interests of the police officers with actions that affect the authorities in The Hague in their financial and political interests.’

According to the unions, this is done in a public-friendly manner as much as possible, but given ‘the nature of the police work, this cannot be sustained for long’. “Police officers are asking citizens to understand this dilemma and to support their actions. It is the government’s turn and will have to show that it wants to conclude a decent police collective labor agreement.’

Incidentally, the unions emphasize that reports of parking nuisance or collisions that cause serious safety risks will be dealt with. “After all, providing emergency aid in all circumstances is a professional as well as a moral obligation for police officers,” the unions said in a joint statement.