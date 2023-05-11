Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke

With his band Lord of the Lost, Chris Harms wants to represent Germany with dignity at the ESC 2023. In the run-up to the finale, the singer talks about a hand grenade attack.

Munich/Liverpool – Dark lyrics that take up morbid themes are the hallmark of Lord of the Lost. The dark rockers from the Reeperbahn have known since the beginning of March that they allowed to represent Germany at this year’s ESC. For the grand finale of Euro Vision Song Contest 2023 on May 13th in Liverpool, the musical quintet qualified directly. Time to get in the mood for the big event – ​​or to let your thoughts wander.

This is what happened in the case of Chris Harms, the usually well-rested singer of Lord of the Lost. In advance of ESC-Finale 2023, the frontman of the dark rockers talks about the biggest trauma of his life – he survived a hand grenade assassination.

Narrowly escaped a hand grenade attack: ESC star and Lord of the Lost singer Chris Harms. © Peter Kneffel/dpa/archive image

ESC star Chris Harms talks about the hand grenade attack: “Had 30 grenade balls in the back”

How bild.de reported, Lord of the Lost singer Chris Harms was almost killed in a hand grenade attack at a Michael Ammer party on April 29, 2000 in Hamburg’s celebrity disco “J’s”. Party organizer Ammer, known in the media as the “party king”, left the bar with his VIP guests shortly before the hand grenade exploded. Harms himself worked as a bartender at the club and was hit by ricochets. The ESC star with model mom expressed as follows:

It was around 3am when suddenly there was a bright flash and a loud bang in the VIP area. I felt some parts hit me, in the back and in the legs. Those were ricochets from shells coming from all sides.

In the following, Harms would have tried to run out – and then noticed that he could hardly walk. He kept breaking down. And would have noticed when looking back “that I was leaving a trail of blood behind me”. Then he passed out. When the emergency doctors were able to treat him, his memories returned. There is talk of “30 shrapnel in the back and in the legs”.

The worst bullets were then removed from the ESC star in the hospital. One would even have been “between the ribs near the heart”. To be operated on again, Chris Harms would have had to spend a month in the hospital. And to this day he would have about 20 of these little balls in his body.

Music helped the Lord of the Lost singer overcome the assassination attempt – now look at the ESC final on May 13 in Liverpool

A traumatic experience that should shape Chris Harms for his music. This assassination was the starting signal for him to “make depressive music”. The ESC star would have needed an outlet to deal with his fears. After all, he had been “mentally” stricken for a long time. The music would have helped Harms.

Now the look should be directed to the future – gen ESC final on May 13 in Liverpool. There, Lord of the Lost want to prove with their song “Blood & Glitter” that Germany can still present itself successfully at the Eurovision Song Contest. Also, if this moderator Jan Böhmermann probably sees things differently – “his” ESC song “Allemagne Zero Points” speaks volumes. (han)