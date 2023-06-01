Despite the fact that, at present, the market for streaming platforms has been expanded, a favorite remains Netflix, the company that for a long time maintained the leadership in the segment. Taking this into account, we will give you some hacks so you don’t pay extra for sharing your account.

However, in recent months the platform has been losing millions of subscribers as a result of different factors, one of them being extra charge for sharing accounts.

And it is that, for a long time, users of the famous streaming shared their Netflix accounts with their family and friends so that they, in the comfort of their homes or offices, could watch the series, cartoons, documentaries and movies available in the application. , this using the same subscription.

The above meant that a single Netflix account supplied paid content to several people in different houses paying only one subscription.

Despite the fact that Netflix had detected this situation long ago, it was not until 2022 when it began to implement its new policy regarding shared accounts. However, it did not carry out this process globally at the same time, but rather segregated it.

Thus, after the latent threat that had already reached other countries around the world, In recent days, Netflix users in Mexico began to notice that if they wanted to share their account with people who do not live at the same address, they will have to pay extra..

In this context, it is good to know that there are some tricks so that you can share your Netflix account without having to pay more for it, and we will tell you about them right away:

*Login from the account holder’s home: This makes use of the WiFi network that the person uses, and, after this, watch series and movies from the device where the streaming platform was entered. This process will have to be repeated from time to time for it to work.

*Do not log in from the smart tv or from the transmission box: The best way to avoid the extra payment for shared Netflix accounts is to log in from mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, and laptops, which, once streaming has been entered, can be connected to television.

*Use a VPN: Finally, another hack to avoid paying extra for sharing the Netflix account is to use a VPN, which makes it possible to change the IP address of the device from which you log in and, thus, be able to simulate that you are at home of the account holder. However, with this last option, care must be taken, as it may violate the terms and conditions of use of the content company.

The above are the most practical and simple options available to be able to share a Netflix account without paying extra money for it.