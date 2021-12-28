Businesses nowadays work a lot with digital systems and computer data. These are very comfortable and efficient, but sometimes cause havoc due to security holes andhacking. Even in the automotive sector the use of digital data and information is enormous: if some infiltration by hackers with bad intentions happened then there would be serious trouble.

This is what just happened to Volvo, a historic Swedish company which produces cars. The manufacturer has announced that it has been registered a security breach Informatics, in other words, a real one hacking of their systems.

As far as we know, unauthorized people have infiltrated the digital system of Volvo, specifically in the servers of the department research and development. Who knows if this cyber attack, given the specific sector, was somehow the result of the so-called industrial espionage by other factories.

This makes us think about this, being that the Swedish company is at the forefront in the development of electric cars and having decided to move towards this new technology, abandoning the old-fashioned internal combustion engines.

There Volvo stated that the hacking of which she was a victim it did not affect the safety of owners and customers in general, these having not been touched data.

There Police has opened the investigation and are looking for clues as to how and who could have carried out the hacker attack. What is suspected is that it may be the so-called “ransomware“, this is the way in which the perpetrators of the breach take the data and then ask for a ransom.

Car manufacturers under hacker attack, Honda, Tesla and Renault

This type of problem is occurring more and more especially in this automotive sector. In fact, other realities have already had problems concerning the cybersecurity. In the past year Honda she found herself under this type of attack, having to compensate the criminals who demanded the ransom.

As I explained earlier, these violations are often led by other houses for industrial espionage. This happened between the Tesla and the new one Rivian. The case Renault instead it concerned, in 2010, a conspiracy between executives which has not been able to be discovered. The prosecutor closed the case by declaring “the non-existence of any crime”.

