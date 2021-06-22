Sunday morning, at breakfast. From our attic apartment we see someone hacking into a transmission tower in the distance. An angry conspiracy theorist? We film it, call the police and show the clip to an officer. After this we follow with our binoculars how six figures in black and yellow explore the environment.

Fifteen minutes later a phone call follows: „Good morning madam, we have spoken to the residents. You just saw someone doing his morning exercise.”

Readers are the authors of this section. An Ikje is a personal experience or anecdote in a maximum of 120 words. Send to ik@nrc.nl