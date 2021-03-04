Hacking Finnair’s customers have fallen victim to data breaches – “We are really sorry”

According to Finnair, no data breaches have occurred in its systems. However, the company urges its customers to change their password.

At least Some of Finnair’s customers have been the target of data breaches. According to an e-mail sent by Finnair to its customers, the breach does not affect Finnair’s own information security systems.

“We are writing to let you know that some of your information in Finnair’s frequent flyer system has unfortunately been involved in a data breach against the information system of a third party, SITA, used by our partner airlines. SITA provides information system services to a large number of airlines and airports, ”the company writes in an email to its customers.

According to the company’s e-mail, Finnair received information about the data breach during the last weekend. Finnair says that it has started investigating the matter immediately.

“We are really sorry for the concern this situation may cause,” the company writes in a message to its customers.

The news is updated.